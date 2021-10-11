Rochester makes list of top 10 cities in U.S. for golfers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is one of the best cities to live in for golfers, according to an article published recently by Golf Pass.

Rochester came in at No. 8 on the list for best “big cities” to live in for golfers. The study assessed population per golf course within 30 miles of each metro area’s city center.

The article says the Rochester region has 19,821 residents per its 55 golf courses within 30 miles of the city center.

“Rochester and New York’s Finger Lakes have an illustrious history in the sport as the birthplace of Walter Hagen and architect Robert Trent Jones Sr., while Oak Hill is the city’s prized major championship venue,” author Brnadon Tucker wrote. “So it’s nice to see that in 2021, the city’s golf is abundant for all. With 76% of its 55 courses offering public tee times, the city is 8th in terms of public-access golf. The modern Ravenwood Golf Club is considered by many the pre-eminent daily-fee facility, while Mill Creek features an 18-hole and par-3 course open to the public. The county also operates three 18-hole courses, including an RTJ design at Durand Eastman and a 19th century course, Genesee Valley Park, founded in 1899.”

According to the author, some of the worst cities for golfers include New York City and Fresno, California.

The top 10 is as follows: