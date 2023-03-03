ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is on the search for anyone interested in producing public art.

Rochester currently has multiple public artwork programs in the works.

From putting murals on walls, to pieces made out of mosaic tile, and they’re looking for community members to provide the inspiration.

News 8 spoke to Manager of City Planning Kevin Kelley, who says you don’t have to be the most artistically savvy person to get involved.

“There are ways to get involved with these projects where you don’t have to be the primary artist. Some of these projects are going to be collaborative,” Kelley said. “So, there will be a more professional, trained artist leading the effort, but they’re bringing folks in from the community to help out with this piece here or this piece there.”

There is a deadline coming up for one of those projects. The city is taking submissions for murals under the theme “My Rochester” until March 17.

Anyone interested in getting involved can do so at the link here.