ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to mobilize emergency response resources as a winter storm moving toward New York is expected to develop into a nor’easter and produce more than a foot of snow in several locations.

Starting Sunday night downstate and continuing through Tuesday evening, New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions could see snow totals up to 18 inches and wind gusts up to 60 mph, especially on the eastern end of Long Island. Other areas upstate are expected to receive a widespread 8 to 16 inches of snow starting tomorrow morning and lasting through Tuesday night. The storm is expected to create dangerous travel conditions and potential power outages due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds, as well as flooding of low-lying areas in coastal locations for several days.