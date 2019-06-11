Rochester local and World War II veteran, Samuel Cooper, passes away at age 96

A familiar face for decades in Rochester and World War II veteran, Samuel Cooper, passed away on June 7. He was 96.



Cooper also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the U.S. Department of Defense.



Cooper was mostly known for serving the Rochester community for over 50 years. He worked in the parks department for 10 years before he took on the role of airport director for the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Cooper retired from the airport in 2017.