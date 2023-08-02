ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Remote work has been part of global business since internet use became widespread, but the pandemic supercharged the adoption of remote work, as many non-essential businesses moved their work online

We’re three years out from the start of the pandemic, and more studies are showing that remote work isn’t hurting productivity.

One study found to the lack of commuting time added time spent working:

adding up to two hours more a week

The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a boost in productivity in 2022-2023

Additionally, 2022 polling from Gallup shows 94 percent of Americans prefer some remote work options in a week; up from 40% in 2019.

Melanie DellaPietra is with ROC Remote: it’s a scouting program with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce that’s funded by ROC2025 that finds remote workers.

She says while remote work isn’t for everyone, the advantages are obvious:

“I can manage my life, I can manage my work when where and how it works for me,” she said, citing common feedback, as well as her experience working from home. DellaPietra says it’s all about management:

“All employees are motivated by different things do they work best in an office or working remotely in the hours that work for them,” she added.

Ardent Learning, primarily based in Rochester, made remote work permanent post-pandemic for all three dozen employees. They make learning materials for global brands.

Caitlin Levesque says remote work, works for them:

“I can say our productivity did not shift,” she said. “We listened very carefully, we stayed in close contact, we had multiple touch points with the organization, the company as a whole, but also our managers and their employees.

"It gave everyone more time in their day to show up, to continue to deliver great results, and we did not see a shift," Levesque continued.