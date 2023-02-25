ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks held their “CURE Cancer Knight” tonight.

The Knighthawks played against the New York Riptide at the Blue Cross Arena. As part of the theme, the players wore special white road jerseys in honor of pediatric cancer patients and thier families.

The jerseys sported the names of kids who have or have had cancer.

“CURE was founded over 45 years ago in Rochester by parents who lost their children, and we provide non-medical support to families, financial, educational, emotional and social assistance. We’re there from the day of diagnosis throughout treatment and beyond,” Holly Dutcher, Executive Director of C.U.R.E Childhood Cancer Association. “To let our families know and local families with childhood cancer know they’re not battling alone and their community is supportive of them.”

CURE will also be holding a trivia night, and a 5k and fun walk coming up in the near future.

To learn more, you can visit their website at curekidscancer.com