Rochester kicks off month-long gun violence awareness campaign

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was joined by members of the Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition on Wednesday to kick off a month-long awareness campaign.

June 7 has been named “Gun Violence Awareness Day.” On that day, citizens are encouraged to wear orange, the color of hunting vests, to symbolize the importance of human life.

One of the central themes of the campaign is “Think About It.”

“Many of the situations that came up in our community come because people didn’t pause, they didn’t think, they didn’t think about the fact that one shot, an entire life, an entire community, an entire family, lives can be changed forever,” said Warren.

Events will be held throughout June to raise awareness about gun violence.






