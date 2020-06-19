1  of  74
Closings
Rochester Housing Authority welcomes new homeowner

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — June is national home ownership month and the Rochester Housing Authority held a special celebration.

On Thursday, the organization welcomed the latest graduate of its family self-sufficiency program into her new home. The program helps lower income families make the transition from renting to eventually owning.

Program Graduate Ashley Simms said she is extremely grateful for everything the RHA has done for her.

“I was very appreciative of everything the RHA has done for me over the years. At times where I wanted to give up, they would not let me give up. They were like listen — stick to it you will get there. They were very inspiring. They kept me motivated.”

Overall, the program has helped 217 low-income families in the Rochester community.

