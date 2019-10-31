Rochester Housing Authority hosts landlord educational workshop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Authority held a landlord educational workshop Wednesday morning.

The workshop provided landlords with guidance on the most recent state property laws to build positive relationships with their tenants.

Time was also spent learning how to enforce leases and accept housing assistance payments.

Those at RHA hope to have an impact on the community through this workshop.

“We really want to build a partnership with our community landlords to provide quality, safe, decent housing — and the best way to do that is to inform them, what’s expected of them so they don’t see it as a lot of red tape,” said Jacquetta Harris, RHA.

More than 100 landlords attended the event held at the Harro East Ballroom on North Chestnut Street.