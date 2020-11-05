Rochester Housing Authority and Trillium Health partner to expand health services to low-income families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) and Trillium Health are expanding their partnership to offer primary care for low-income families.

Using its Mobile Access Clinic, Trillium Health will be on location at RHA’s Public Housing sites weekly to offer residents access to critically important health services, including: flu shots and other vaccinations, treatment for illnesses and injuries, health screenings, advice on nutrition and weight loss, and the management of chronic, long-term illnesses.

“When the pandemic began we identified that there were certain areas of the city that didn’t have immediate access to testing for COVID,” Nurse Practitioner Sean Owen said. “Some of these barriers are the same for them getting in to see primary care or even specialists so I think it’s really important to get to these areas of the cities that are underserved so that we can start connecting people to primary care.”

Only RHA residents are eligible for care through the Mobile Access Clinic when parked at Public Housing sites. Participants need to schedule an appointment with Trillium Health and when being seen, participants must wear a mask or appropriate facial covering and adhere to six feet of social distancing.

When onsite at RHA, the Mobile Access Clinic is not open to the public and is only accessible to current RHA residents at that location.