Rochester hosts workshop on reforming education

Rochester is one of eight cities chosen to host a workshop on reforming education by the Progressive Policy Institute’s ‘Reinventing America’s Schools Program.’ It comes right when the Rochester City School District is bringing in a new superintendent and exploring a state takeover.

The workshop, held Thursday morning, featured panelists from cities all around the U.S. who have adopted practices that improve the lives of their students. The focus of the workshop is to modernize schooling systems from a quote, “century-old” model.

Keynote speaker David Osborne believes the workshop will give everyone some new perspective.

“You know, people in any particular school district get sort of set in their ways. They stay within the box and so I think it’s really helpful for them to see oh, that was an elected school board, and they did this? Oh, good lord. I didn’t think an elected school board would ever do that, and it worked!”

The Progressive Policy Institute also aims to make diverse learning models for all students.

