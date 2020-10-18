Rochester hosts Women’s March, urging community to vote

Prude Death Investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Women’s March in Rochester focused on the importance of voting in this year’s election. Organizers say there’s much at stake for women, with the president’s push to appoint Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

To protesters, Barrett’s nomination signifies an immediate threat to women’s right.

“Just go vote,” organizer Ashley Teague said. “If you have to stand for hours, just please vote. Your vote does matter. More than 22 million people have already put their votes in and most of them do not agree with Supreme Court Justice. It’s going to affect everybody.” 

