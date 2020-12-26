Rochester hosts Homies for the Homeless

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One community organization was out early this morning making sure everyone in our area got a hot Christmas dinner on Friday. Groups of people attended to benefit those who have nowhere else to go on Christmas Day. Homies for the Homeless is all about giving back.

“What more could you want on Christmas? Food, toys and toiletries. That’s everything you need,” organizer Rayna Brooks said.

Brooks and Lance Montgomery are the organizers behind this event. They were inspired to help during a time when so many families are struggling and many more have lost their jobs. They wanted to create a safe and structured community service opportunity to help those in need.

“This year so many families are displaced ’cause we can’t be with our families,” Brooks said. “So just providing an outlet, not even just for the homeless, just for people who need some food. Just being able to come in an open environment comfortable without shame and get it I think that’s the most important thing on Christmas.”

Organizers handed out plates topped with ham, mac and cheese and greens. The group also had donated toiletries items including soap and hand towels for people in need. This is the first event for the group, who plans to hold more giveaways and food drives throughout the year.

“A lot of us out here are homies, we’re family and we’re friends,” Brooks said. “So if you want to do something for the community you could come to us, or you could just go out and do it yourself .”

Organizers said Friday’s event went well and since so many people came out, they are inspired to continue doing events like this into the new year.