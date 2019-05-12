Breaking News
Rochester hosts Bark in the Park

by: Staff

Frontier Field hosted Bark in the Park on Sunday afternoon. Community members and their dogs were able to take part in a pre-game dog parade around the track leading up to the Rochester Red Wings’ game against the Durham Bulls.  

All dogs needed to be on a leash during the event. 

Each Bark in the Park event included a giveaway courtesy of Invisible Fence Brand for Red Wings fans who brought their dogs to the event. 

The next Bark in the Park will take place on May 26 at 5:05 p.m.

