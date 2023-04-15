ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A restoration and empowerment conference with a focus on men was held Friday evening. Men Restored revival is sponsored by Waging War Ministries and hosted by Prophet Tony Owens.

Featured speakers said they want to do their part to address the violence, trauma and other factors impacting men in the Rochester community.

They believe while the problems plaguing the community require multiple partners, the solution must include a spiritual aspect.

The revival will go on for a second day on Saturday at Waging War Ministries on 48 Clifton Street in Rochester at 7 p.m.

For more information or resources needed for men, visit Waging War Ministries’ website.