Rochester hospital donate medical supplies to Honduras

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Six hundred boxes of unused medical supplies from Rochester hospitals are going to help the less fortunate in Honduras.

The local non-profit group InterVol organized the charity act. The boxes contain everything from life-saving drugs to diapers and oxygen supplies.

As the InterVol Executive Director Nicole Jones told us hospitals in Honduras are in dire need.

"So Honduras, like many people in third world countries in Central America, there's a huge need for medial supplies," said Nicole Jones. "In fact, they were telling me that they re-use their needles -- over and over. And to us, I couldn't imagine that."

The U.S. Army also stepped in to aid the effort by helping fulfill the massive shipping quota and supplying the military grade plane that will deliver the supplies.

The shipment will be getting to Honduras in the next few weeks.