Rochester honors National Day of Remembrance

A gathering was held Saturday afternoon, joining the nation in remembering murder victims. The gathering took place at First Genesis Baptist Church in Rochester. September 25 is National Day of Remembrance.

At a separate event a community seminar was held to talk about violence in Rochester. Malik Evans talked about how to stop the violence in its tracks.

“I need all of you to continue to be those ambassadors, and soldiers in the army, to help to transform our communities,” Evans said. “To create economic empowerment, where we can have a city that thrives and not just survive. We can increase the home ownership rate, we can provide jobs to young people, to anyone that wants a job they can be able to get a job.”

According to police data, Rochester has seen more than 260 shootings and roughly 60 homicides in 2021.