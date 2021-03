ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A two story home is severely damaged after a fire in Rochester.



The Rochester Fire Department responding to Oneida street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the fire was under control in about 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported and officials say the house is not livable.

Red Cross is currently assisting one occupant of that home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.