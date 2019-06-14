Rochester holds first meeting for the Complete Count Committee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - A new committee in Rochester met Friday for the first Complete Count Committee meeting ahead of the 2020 census.

The goal of the committee is designed to make sure members of the "hard to reach population" are counted.

The committee defines those populations as new Americans, the faith community, people with disabilities, senior citizens, African Americans and Latinos.

If Rochester's population is under-counted, the city could lose state and federal funding.

"Our representation on both the state and a federal level, as well as the support dollars that we get for our programs here that support many of our most challenged citizens, is determined on our count," said Mayor Lovely Warren.

The committee will meet several times this year to develop and employ an outreach plan.

