ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Hearing & Speech Center is celebrating 100 years, and as Monroe County celebrates 200 years, they are working together to promote hearing protection, loss, and treatment.

Rochester may not be the loudest city in the Northeast, but all of the common risk factors are still here. They include online gaming, prolonged headphone use, motor use, loud workplaces, and yes, taking in the great touring and local concerts Rochester has to offer.

At the heart of the campaign to promote hearing protection, RHSC and Monroe County have launched HearingToday.org. The site includes a wealth of information, FAQs, and a five-minute hearing assessment. The county/agency campaign also includes TV and radio public service announcements as part of the campaign.

“For a century, we have been privileged to help countless area residents lead better lives through speech, language, and hearing services. During that time, our approach to hearing loss and deafness has continuously evolved,” said Bob Russell, president & CEO, Rochester Hearing & Speech Center in statement. “Good hearing contributes directly to building and maintaining interpersonal relationships and the ability for people to fully engage in the world around them. Thankfully, hearing health is now a community conversation.”

“Hearing loss is not just a medical concern. It is a public health concern that can be addressed by promoting positive attitudes and behaviors, conducting research, and implementing policies and regulations that prevent hearing loss”, said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health in a statement.

Resources also provided by RHSC: