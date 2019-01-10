ROCHESTER (WROC) - Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine are teaming up to give you online access to your doctor's visit notes.

The new feature is called OpenNotes, and it's already been popping up all over the country.

"It should enhance communication, it should enhance understanding and it should promote dialogue between providers and their patients, people in the community and their doctors and nurses, as they're engaging in their healthcare," said Michael Rotondo, CEO of the Medical Faculty Group at UR Medicine.

It's an addition to the online portal systems patients already have access to. If you already have a patient portal account you can login using your username and password. Once you're logged in you can either click "visit notes" on the right side of the screen, or you can view the details of your recent visit.

This new system will save patients the hassle of having to call their healthcare provider's office to gain access to the notes, which can take time to actually get.

Rochester Regional began a pilot of OpenNotes two years ago, and senior vice president Bridgette Wielfing said they received a lot of positive feedback. She said the feature will be especially helpful for people caring for a loved one who want to be kept in the loop with all their doctor's visits and health updates.

"One of the positive comments I received was from a caregiver who said thank you so much, because I couldn't understand what you were doing with my father, because my father didn't understand what you were doing with him," Wiefling said.