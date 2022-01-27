Rochester hazmat team responds to unstable chemical at Bausch and Lomb

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Bausch and Lomb on North Goodman Street for the report of an unstable substance in a closed container Thursday morning.

Officers with RFD investigated around 10:00 a.m. and declared a Level Zero Hazmat, brining the RFD Hazmat team to the scene. An isolation distance was secured around the area were the chemical was stored.

According to officials, the product was identified and deemed as a volatile chemical, possibly explosive. At this time the RFD upgraded the scene to a level 1 hazmat, establishing hot, warm and cold zones for the building and surrounding area.

The Rochester Police Bomb Squad was called to assist, along with two more fire companies from RFD. According to officials, a member of the RPD bomb squad entered the area and in approximately ten minutes the chemical was secured.

The area around Bausch and Lomb on North Goodman street was shut down for approximately 20 minutes while the crews worked.

Through communication with the RFD, RPD, Bausch and Lomb representatives and other agencies, the incident was resolved safely.

There were no damages and no injuries to report.