ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Music Hall of Famer Bat McGrath died Tuesday night.

McGrath played on the folk music scene in Rochester through the 1960s and 70s. He ended up being a renowned songwriter, living and working out of Nashville.

McGrath was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

The musician leaves two children, five grandchildren, and his wife, Tricia Cast.

McGrath was 73 years old.