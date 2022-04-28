ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester group recognized the strength of Muhammad Ali in a statue Thursday afternoon.

Muhammed Ali was stripped of his heavy-weight title for standing up for what he believed in, on this day 55 years ago.

Thursday afternoon, The Center for the Study of Civil and Human Rights Laws unveiled a statue of the famous boxer at their facility.

In 1967, Ali was called to join the armed forces and he refused.

The statue is part of an exhibit that will also feature artifacts and books relating to the life and career of Muhammed Ali.

“Today is the day that Muhammed Ali refused to armed services, April 28th 1967, the 55th anniversary. It’s part of an initiative that I did a little while ago to try to celebrate the people in our history and the school curriculum to give students and people a way to teach one another,” Former RCSD Teacher, Mitch Harris.

Exhibits at the Center for the Study of Civil and Human Rights Laws are free to the public