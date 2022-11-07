ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The skies will be clear in Western New York and the Finger Lakes for us to get a view of the Total Lunar Eclipse, where the moon turns a blood red for several hours. Our last opportunity to see such a show until March 2025.

All you need to do is look for the moon before sunrise. The sun, earth, and moon will all align and the moon falls within the earth’s shadow. Since it falls completely behind the earth’s shadow, it is called the umbra. That is what leads to the red hue across the surface of the moon.

You will be able to see this with the naked eye, but binoculars will enhance the image. Raleigh Scattering is what leads to the moon turning red. The sun’s light travels through earth’s atmosphere and while most colors get scattered, the red light (and it’s long wavelength) make it to the moon to illuminate it red.