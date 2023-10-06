ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, Rochester General Hospital is set to hold a full-scale decontamination exercise.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., RGH will work with the Rochester Fire Department and American Medical Response team to test their systems response for “patient decontamination, treatment, and transport during a mass casualty incident.”

Rochester General Hospital says if patients see additional fire trucks and ambulances on campus, to remember that they are scheduled to be there. The hospital reminds patients they are open and operating — no scheduled procedures or appointments will be affected.

The Wilson Medical Building, including the Urgent Care, will remain open and operating, however, the South Entrance of that building’s parking lot is closed and blocked off for parking.