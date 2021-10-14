Rochester General Hospital to build outside structure to expand emergency room care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health will erect a structure outside the emergency department at Rochester General Hospital in an effort to expand emergency room care, hospital officials announced Thursday.

According to Dr. Keith Grams, Rochester Regional health Chair of Emergency Medicine, emergency department wait times will be determined by priority, with high acuity patients and those in need of surgery, to expect standard wait times with some delays, at times, minimal.

Dr. Grams says other standard medical admissions will experience the bulk of the waiting, but he added that staff will be working to ensure patients are comfortable as the hospital works to get them beds as quickly as possible.”

“Our team gets very creative to ensure we can get to patients as soon as possible,” Dr. Grams said. “Prior to the pandemic, we had about a 30 minute average wait time, and that has since climbed to about 40 minutes. We’re working to see what we can do to minimize that as much as possible.”

Details are limited at this time.

As of Wednesday in the Finger Lakes region, there were 232 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 54 patients in an ICU, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Last week’s 239 regional hospitalizations was the highest in the Finger Lakes since February 17 (265).

“Direct and indirect effects of COVID are a major factor,” Dr. Grams said. “As far as COVID the disease, this is a small factor, but we are still seeing patients come in with COVID who require admission to the hospital. Please, if you are on the fence, get vaccinated.”

