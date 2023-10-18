ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital released an update Wednesday in their negotiations with RUNAP — the Union representing the nurses there.

The two sides met Tuesday for negotiations which hospital leaders called “productive” and they picked up where they left off, continuing talks Wednesday.

Included in the new proposal from RGH are wage increases, which nurses have been calling for.

Also, RGH addressed concerns over staffing levels, including staffing concepts in the contract, and for the first time introduced monetary penalties when staffing levels are not in compliance.

This comes after a two-day strike back in August, and the approval of a second strike set to start next Monday and last five days, if an agreement is not reached.