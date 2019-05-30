Rochester Ford dealers donate car to teens

Rochester Area Ford Dealers donated a 2016 Ford Escape as part of the Ford Future Techs program to Edison Career and Technology High School.

The vehicle and accompanying diagnosis and repair technology will be used to better prepare students for future careers in the automotive industry.

The Ford Future Techs program is a philanthropic initiative, created by the Rochester Area Ford Dealers, that invites local schools with Automotive Technology programs to apply for a chance to receive a pre-owned vehicle to use in their curriculums.

Ford Future Techs aims to overcome auto tech repair employment challenges by supporting Rochester-area schools that specialize in auto-repair CTE.