Rochester font-making company has historical ties to Frederick Douglass, underground railroad

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a type foundry located right here in Rochester.

P22 Type Foundry is a font-making company which digitizes historic fonts for download. It seems fitting — their current home is the former office of Frederick Douglass’ abolitionist paper, the North Star.

The Talman Building on Main Street also served as a stop on the underground railroad. They also have a working letter press that uses wood blocks.

The owner, Richard Kegler, spoke about the connection between the space, its history and Rochester.

“We saw the space, and it was this former bank, and it was this really strange space, but between the history if what happened here, there were several publications out of the building, but the Frederick Douglass connection, printing history, Rochester history, it seemed like this would be a good place to be,” said Kegler.

In addition to making digital fonts, the company also makes ‘analogue’ products with those fonts.