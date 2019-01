ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing kicked off New Year's Day by hosting the 3rd annual inaugural Donut Mile on Tuesday morning in Rochester.

The race took place at Cobbs Hill Park starting at Riley Lodge heading east on Norris and then turn around at a half mile.

Participants had to eat one donut every quarter mile to be able to compete in the donut mile.

The course had three donut-eating stations.

"We wanted to ring in the year with an event that is fun, doable (if you eat donuts), and completely different from mainstream running events," Fleet Feet co-owner and YellowJacket Racing founder David Boutillier said. "Sense of humor is definitely required, along with an appetite."