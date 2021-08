ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are investigating after a house fire on Orange Street in the city.

Crews were called to the area around 3 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on any injuries are what caused the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

Fire crews on scene on Orange St. in the city this morning for a house on fire. They appear to have knocked it down quickly but they have pulled a large pile of burned debris. No word on injuries or cause of the fire. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8FAHMZot9v — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) August 23, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.