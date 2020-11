A fire broke out in a house on Argyle Street on Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020. (News 8 photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Firefighters battled a house fire on Argyle Street on Monday morning.

It isn’t clear if there are any injuries to report.

House fire on Argyle St in #roc all residents appear to be out. Looks like fire originated on the 2nd floor. The @RFDPIO1 appears to be opening up exterior wall to make sure fire isn’t in the wall. @News_8 @mcfw pic.twitter.com/DICX0CVY9K — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 16, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

