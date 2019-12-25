Rochester Fire crews battle three-alarm structure fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a three-alarm structure fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started at a vacant home on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester around 5 a.m. when it started to spread to other homes. Crews say that’s what caused the three-alarms.

BREAKING NEWS: A fire has destroyed a house off Jefferson Ave in Rochester. Working on getting details. There’s crime tape up blocking the area. pic.twitter.com/Mn0y1BJNc8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 25, 2019

Firefighters say the people in the other homes were able to get out and no one was injured.

Crews say the vacant home collapsed on itself causing some damage to the homes next door.

The extent of the damage is still not known. A public bus and AMR were on scene just in case people needed to keep warm. The families affected are being assisted by the red cross.

News 8 will continue to keep you update as information becomes available.