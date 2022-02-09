ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect the pocketbooks of American’s who are already facing higher prices amid the ongoing supply chain crisis.

One of the biggest ways we could feel the impact? The price of oil. Experts say if Russia invades, oil prices could increase dramatically more than they already are. Elizabeth Carey, the Director of Public Relations at AAA, says they’ve already seen some change.

“Normally, January and February are the cheapest gas prices of the year. But with this Russia situation, that’s really pushing the prices back up,” Carey said.

Russia is the #2 oil producer on earth, but if the country invades Ukraine, the U.S. is likely to put sanctions on the country’s energy resources.

“Just the discussion of all of this and these tensions and then the outlook for oil prices has shot oil prices up,” Carey said. “They’re over $90 A barrel right now. They were about $60 a barrel in August, they’ve gone up $30 a barrel in just that time.”

Carey called it “amazing” how something happening on the other side of the globe can affect us locally at the pump.

“When you see something like this, these geopolitical tensions with Russia and the Ukraine, these Western sanctions that are being threatened, then Russia saying, ‘You know what, we’ll hold back our oil.’ So it’s really this big geopolitical tension that’s taking place across the world that’s affecting consumers in a lot of different countries,” Carey said.

Amit Batabyal, an Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at Rochester Institute of Technology, says along with oil prices, the cost of goods like wheat or raw materials, like metals, used in the U.S. could increase.

“The prices of those metals are also likely to go up. In the short run, you won’t see any significant restructuring of the US economy, but the longer the ‘war’ drags on, the greater will be the pain. And this is the important part: unintended consequences that we can’t foresee now, but nonetheless will arise if the war would drag on,” Batabyal said.

He adds that if Russia does invade, there will also likely be trade disruptions in the future that impact the U.S. While most disruptions would immediately impact European countries, these affects would trickle over to the states.

“The longer the war drags on, you might see disruptions in both imports, that is goods that we bring to our shores from foreign countries, and our ability to export some of these to countries because they may say, ‘We’re not interested in buying from you anymore, because we want to look at our energy needs. That’s more important than focusing on exports, per se, of goods and services,'” Batabyal said.

He adds that while price increases are important, maybe the biggest long-term impact could be the potential restructuring of world geopolitics if Russia invades.

“You’re going to see a realignment of countries in terms of which way they lean when it comes to international issues,” Batabyal said. “You’re going to see a further strengthening of the frontline states, by which I mean the Baltic states: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, all the NATO frontline states that border Russia, and Belarus, you’re going to see strengthening there, that means increasing American commitment to putting actual boots on the ground there, maybe even moving weapons and additional defense related equipment.”

Batabyal said it would also likely lead to a “bigger U.S. posture,” with the U.S. internationally promoting it’s treaty-bound obligations to NATO signatories in ways we haven’t seen before.

“It will be a complete restructuring of the world polity and the world economy as we see it now,” Batabyal said. “In the longer term, there’s going to be price to pay. The U.S. will almost certainly deploy more troops to that region to ensure that NATO frontline states aren’t threatened, so more resources will get diverted in the direction of military resources.”

Currently, there are more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that Russia could invade the country “any day.”

If Russia does invade Ukraine, President Biden has already threatened sanctions on the country.

“Never before, at least not in the last 50 to 60 years, has the United States ever attempted to put sanctions, and really large scale sanctions, on an economy the size of Russia’s. It will be the largest economy on which they’re putting sanctions and many of these sanctions are punitive,” Batabyal said.

“President Biden has made it pretty clear repeatedly that in his conversations with President Putin, he’s told him, ‘don’t do this,’ meaning invade Ukraine. ‘If you do, you will face catastrophe consequences of a sword that neither you nor the Russian economy has ever seen before.’”

However, Batabyal adds that if the Biden Administration pushes “too hard” with sanctions and attacking Russian banks, it could accelerate Russia’s push to reduce their dependence on the “dollarized economy.”

“If they succeed, then that’s likely to weaken our currency in the long run,” Batabyal explained. “Our currency, the greenback, is number one in the world in terms of how trade is handled, how invoices are settled, things of that sort. Now, China and Russia are trying to eat away at it. But this kind of excessive zeal in hurting Russian banks might actually come back to bite us in a way that we can’t foresee right now.”

The United States has already moved thousands of troops closer to Ukraine as tensions escalate. The government has also put thousands of additional troops on standby for potential deployment.