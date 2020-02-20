Rochester Educational Opportunity Center announces new programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Educational Opportunity Center announced several new programs Wednesday.

They’re designed to help both people in the work force as well as students. The topics covered in these classes include civil service preparation and emergency telecommunications training, among other topics.

Director of Academic Affairs, Gloria Morgan, says these programs are a welcome addition.

“Rochester EOC is a place in which folks enter our doors and we’re helping transform their lives,” said Morgan. “We don’t want to just train them, and say bye. We want to be able to shape them into someone who joins the work force or goes on to college.”

Enrollment for these programs is happening now.