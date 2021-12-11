Rochester driver dies after striking two utility poles in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – A 19-year-old man from Rochester has died after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Henrietta. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the accident took place on Jefferson Road near the Henrietta Plaza shortly after 6 a.m.

“A gray Dodge Charger was eastbound on Jefferson Road when it left the south side of the road striking two utility poles before coming to rest in front of the Double Tree Hotel,” deputies said.

Crews with the Henrietta Fire Department removed the driver from the vehicle. A CHS Ambulance took the driver to Strong Memorial Hospital. It is believed that speed and the wet roads were factors in the crash.

Deputies say the driver passed away from his injuries less than two hours after the crash.

“Through investigation and witness statements it was determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hydroplaned due to the wet roads, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the utility poles,” deputies said. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

The name of the driver will not be released at this time.

The eastbound lanes on Jefferson Road have been reopened to traffic. Utility crews are replacing a pole.