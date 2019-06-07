Rochester doughnut shops celebrating National Doughnut Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - June 7 is National Doughnut Day and some Rochester area doughnut shops are participating!

Donuts Delite off of Culver Road had a busy morning on Friday. They gave away free cannoli doughnuts with each purchase. A percentage of the sales will be donated to the local Salvation Army.

The shops early morning patrons tried to stay away from the guilty pleasures but just couldn't resist.

"Even though I try to stay away from them, but they all look so good! I mean, oh my god, what is that! Wait is that raspberry? Wait! (laughs)," said customer Yolanda Jones.

Major Douglas Hart is with the Monroe County Salvation Army.

"We invite all kinds of people to come down and not only enjoy a doughnut, but enjoy the knowledge they're helping someone in need," said Hart.

Rochester City Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo were at the shop this morning to help out behind the counter.

