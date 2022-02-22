ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is investigating after Rochester police officers discovered an injured dog.

According to Rochester police officials, officers responded to an address on Iroquois Street Sunday for multiple 911 calls about a dog potentially being abused.

Authorities say officers on scene were unable to locate the dog, but were alerted that the animal was purchased from the owner by a private citizen.

Officials say officers then met with the person who purchased the dog, which appeared to be injured. The officers documented the animal’s injuries and forwarded the information to Lollypop investigators.

Officials from Lollypop Farm have not immediately returned a request for comment.

