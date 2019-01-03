Rochester doctor organizes fifth blood drive in about a year to honor late wife Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Community members donated blood Thursday to honor a local nurse and professor.

Mary Sue Jack spent her life helping others through nursing and teaching at the University of Rochester.

In 2015, she developed aplastic anemia, an illness where bone marrow stops producing enough new blood cells. As a result, she needed multiple transfusions of red blood cells and platelets. Sadly, she passed away in 2017.

A blood drive at the U of R Medical Center was held to help others with anemia and similar conditions. This is the fifth blood drive Mary Sue's husband, Dr. Richard Kreipe, has organized since her passing.

"When she needed a transfusion of red blood cell or platelets, we depended on the kindness of other people," said Dr. Richard Kreipe. "We have idea who donated those samples. I think that's the thing that's really special, we can only get blood from other people. And the beauty of it is that once you give blood you can actually help three other people."

Dr. Kreipe said he plans continue running the drive to honor his wife for years to come.