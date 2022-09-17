ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — If you or someone you know has been experiencing hair loss, a Rochester-based dermatologist is determining if there’s more medicine out there that can also be used to keep your scalp healthy to not lose any hair.

Comprehensive Dermatology of Rochester has found there are a lot of drugs out there that are FDA-approved certain treatments that also have what they call “off-label advice” for those seeking treatments for their hair loss.

So far there are only two FDA-approved medications that specifically treat pattern hair loss. Lately, Dr. Manasi Ladrigan and her team have begun referring their patients to new oral options the industry has found to strengthen hair growth.

“For example, Oral Minoxidil is approved to be used for high blood pressure,” Dr, Ladrigan said. “But we have found patients who take it in small doses can see approval in hair growth.”

Dr. Ladrigan says for years, dermatologists have noticed some patients do not respond to common treatments like Minoxidil Topical. Due to missing enzymes that convert this liquid medication to help your scalp. Affecting men and women equally.

“Sometimes taking it orally can actually help the activity of the medication and give you better results,” Dr. Ladrigan continued. “Typically, men versus women I don’t find a huge difference. The biggest difference is how your hair follicles respond to it.”

As patients for hair loss come in, Dr. Ladrigan and her team approach every check-up by evaluating their conditions and medical history to determine if new oral options are the better choice. They encourage anyone experiencing this to talk to their provider, then ask for common prescriptions.

“I think the most exciting thing is that people now have more options,” Dr. Ladrigan added. “And it doesn’t feel like you just have hair loss, and you have to deal with it. If you’re committed to not losing your hair, there are options.”

Oral Minoxidil and the other two FDA-approved hair loss medication is only meant to treat pattern hair loss in men and women. Not those with alopecia or cancer.