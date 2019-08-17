Rochester dance group working to keep kids off the streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dance group in Rochester is hoping to make a change in the community.

FTF was created to help get kids off the streets. It gives them a chance to express themselves in different ways. Members of the dance group say they want to become role models for Rochester’s younger kids.

“I got a lot of brothers and sisters and cousins that look up to me. So I think if I was in dance they were gonna wanna dance too. It’s going to start like a positive change instead of when they grow up they wanna be on the streets and not going to school cause you are going to need your education first in order to start getting into that stuff,” said member Shyhem Miller-Jackson.

There are also musicians that are a part of their group.