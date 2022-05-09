ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the corner of Main Street and North Clinton Avenue in downtown Rochester.

According to police, officers were called for the report of a crash with a pedestrian hit, and people trapped. First responders found a two-car crash with one person “complaining of pain.”

Police say no pedestrians were struck, and no one was trapped.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

