Rochester couple wins contest, will marry at Sunday’s Bills game

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Circle the wagons? How about tie the knot?

Jordan Binggeli and Mackenzie Park met at Monroe Community College in 2008 in a sports class. Their first date was to a Bills-Chargers game.

“I know I just met him, but I felt that connection already,” said Mackenzie. “And I was like, you wanna go to a Bills-Chargers game?”

Back then, they never could have expected what they’ll get to experience this Sunday.

Mackenzie and Jordan were chosen as the winners of a Bills contest – picked out of around 1,400 couples to be married in Orchard Park at the 50 yardline.

“It’s insane,” said Mackenzie. “It’s un-bill-lievable. Pun intended all the way.”

At the game, Mackenzie will be walked out by former Bills quarterback and Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly. After the ceremony, they’ll go up to a suite to enjoy the rest of the game.

You can catch the wedding and the game this Sunday on WROC at 1 p.m.