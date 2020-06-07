Rochester couple weds during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Charyssa and Dustin Green are newlyweds who had big plans for their wedding today. But they didn’t want to let COVID-19 ruin their spirits, so they hosted a drive-by celebration on Saturday.

Parents, relatives and friends were invited to drive by their Rochester home, honking, offering sentiments and their congratulations.

The family and friends in the front lawn were dressed in full wedding attire.

“We were able to be outside with just the few of us, siblings and parents and one friend each,” Cheryl Ellsworth, the mother of the bride, said.

Elizabeth Morrow, one of Charyssa’s bridesmaids, was also a part of the planning — and it was a total surprise.

“She’s getting to marry her favorite person the love of her life, she gets to have her happily ever after,” Morrow said.

It even started to rain a little bit towards the end, but spirits were too high to let that get in the way of their joy.

“It’s nice to see that everyone to come out for the two minute drive, taking the time out of their day,” Ellsworth said.

Mr. and Mrs. Green have rescheduled their full wedding for September.