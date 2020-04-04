Rochester couple “ecstatic” to be back home after leaving Zaandam cruise in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gary and Deb Leary arrived home Friday night, a moment they’d been anticipating since they went into quarantine on the Zaandam cruise ship.

They were “ecstatic” to arrive back at the Greater Rochester International Airport, said Gary.

The Zaandam, operated by Holland America, recently docked in Fort Lauderdale after a days-long dispute between the cruise and local authorities. According to the Associated Press, at least two passengers died of coronavirus on that ship.

People on the cruise developed flu-like symptoms, prompting the ship to put passengers in quarantine. Gary and Deb say they spent eight days in their cabin, and their health was regularly checked.

“We started out having a wonderful cruise, and this whole thing happened” said Deb.

Now back in Rochester, the Learys say they’re glad to be back in the place they call home.

“Rochester’s a wonderful place,” said Gary.