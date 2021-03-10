Rochester Councilmember calls for release of body camera video in fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City Councilmember, and Rochester mayoral candidate, Malik Evans is calling on the Rochester Police Department to release all body-worn camera footage in regards to a fatal officer-involved shooting on West Main Street Wednesday morning.

“This morning the Rochester community woke up to tragic news of a use of force incident in which a member of the Rochester Police Department shot and killed an individual,” Evans said in a statement Wednesday. “Initial reports state that the individual had a knife and was threatening to harm himself and the officer. Our community has been on edge for over a year as it relates to policing in Rochester due to numerous incidents involving police interactions with residents. For the sake of transparency, it is important that all body-worn camera footage and any other surveillance camera footage in the area be released to the community without undue delay. The role the mental health unit played in this incident, particularly the Person in Crisis Team, should also be addressed as the information of this tragedy is released to the public. The public deserves a full and honest account of this incident.”

According to the Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura, officers responded to Open Door Mission around 2:55 a.m. Capt. Mura said that according to reports, the man — who Open Door Mission later confirmed was a guest of the organization — went inside, grabbed a large knife and left on foot.

According to Mura, the responding officers reached out to ask for an officer with a taser.

“Apparently the male was cutting himself with the knife and threated to kill the officers,” Mura said. “The male then apparently moved toward the officers. One of the officers fired at least one round striking the male.”

Larger command unit arrived minutes ago, the Chief just told us we will be getting more information shortly @News_8 https://t.co/Gtx5JP5jTc pic.twitter.com/mMIJs0aFGh — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 10, 2021

The man was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by AMR where he was pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m.

When asked if it the Forensic Intervention Team (FIT) or other mental health resources were called, Mura said the whole event happened too fast.Monroe County FIT program makes 24/7 resources available

“The entire incident unfolded in about five to six minutes so there was no time to make any other calls other then what was made.”

Open Door Mission Executive Director Anna Valeria-Iseman released the following statement on the incident:

“Our hearts are heavy at the Open Door Mission regarding the incident that occurred early this morning involving the death of one of our guests. We are praying for our guest, their loved ones, and the Rochester Police Department officers involved in this incident. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we can have no further comment at this time.”

West Main Street from Washington to Broad Street is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.