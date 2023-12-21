ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – We are going on a significant warm trend over the next five days. Ridging in the jet stream will keep warm air flowing from southwest to northeast throughout New York State. It will take several days of growing warmth, but we will plateau when we get there on Christmas as the afternoon highs should stay in the lower 50s.

Going back the last 20 years, there were only two Christmas Days that got over 50°. Below is a table of the last two decades in Rochester.

Date High Low Precip. New Snow Snowpack 2022-12-25 21 12 0.02 0.6 1 2021-12-25 49 38 0.47 0.0 T 2020-12-25 37 23 0.28 0.3 0 2019-12-25 48 24 0.00 0.0 0 2018-12-25 35 30 0.02 0.4 2 2017-12-25 34 17 0.06 1.0 6 2016-12-25 37 24 0.00 0.0 3 2015-12-25 50 33 0.03 0.0 0 2014-12-25 52 40 0.02 0.0 0 2013-12-25 26 4 0.00 0.0 2 2012-12-25 31 29 0.02 0.3 2 2011-12-25 47 26 0.02 T 0 2010-12-25 26 19 0.01 0.2 4 2009-12-25 39 23 0.41 0.0 1 2008-12-25 40 29 T 0.2 3 2007-12-25 34 26 T T 1 2006-12-25 49 31 0.59 0.0 0 2005-12-25 43 31 0.12 0.0 T 2004-12-25 20 10 0.00 0.0 T 2003-12-25 37 29 0.03 0.5 0

If Rochester gets to 53°, it will be the warmest Christmas since 1982, when we hit the record high for the day of 66°. Rochester has only hit 50° and above 13 times. 53° Would put 2023 in the top ten warmest categories.

