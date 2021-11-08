Rochester Correctional Facility set to close in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Correctional Facility is one of six New York correctional facilities scheduled to close on March 10, 2022.

According to state officials, Rochester Correctional Facility is a minimum security work release institution, has a current staff of 26, with 46 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 70.

According to NYSCOPBA, the union that represents prison workers, the six facilities set to close are Moriah Shock, Ogednsburg, Downstate, Southport, Rochester, and Willard Correctional.

The union says the closure is due to a measure in the New York State budget “to close state prisons as the incarcerated population continues to decline and as a fiscally prudent and safe way to save taxpayer dollars.”

Southport and the five other facilities set to close were chosen “based on a variety of factors, including physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, proximity of other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential re-use options and areas of the state where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities. Consideration of the impact of the recently enacted HALT and Less Is More legislation was also weighed.”

We will be able to safely absorb the incarcerated population into vacant beds available at other institutions and relocate the Drug Treatment Campus functions to Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility (Chautauqua County), the work release program at Rochester will be moved to Orleans Correctional Facility (Orleans County), and Elmira Correctional Facility (Chemung County) will expand its reception footprint to absorb the incoming who would have first gone to Downstate Correctional Facility. ​

As of November 8, 2021, the total incarcerated population in New York state correctional facilities is 31,469. According to NYSCOPBA, this represents both a total reduction in excess of 12,700 individuals since January 1, 2020, and the lowest total incarcerated population in New York State prisons since 1984.

New York leads the nation with the lowest imprisonment rate of any large state.

According to the DOCCS website, Rochester Correctional Facility is a minimum security level facility for males that offers programs and services, including but not limited to: