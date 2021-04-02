Rochester Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin to leave city government in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin, the head of the city’s law department, will leave City government to return to private practice of law in July, City of Rochester officials announced Friday.

Rochester City Council recently called for Curtin’s “immediate termination” as a result of the special investigator’s report into the death of Daniel Prude.

That 84-page report, released last month, said key city officials knowingly suppressed information from the public regarding Prude’s death.

“Did officials of City government suppress information about the arrest and death of Daniel Prude between March 23, 2020, when the arrest occurred, and September 2, 2020, when the Prude family publicly released body-worn camera footage of the incident? The straightforward answer is yes,” said Special investigator, attorney Andrew Celli. “The investigation revealed no explanation that fully accounts for the more than four-month delay between the death of an unarmed man at the hands of Rochester police, and public disclosure of the facts and circumstances under which the death occurred — other than a decision or series of decisions not to make such disclosure.“

“The special investigation only made the obstruction and falsification more clear,” City Councilmember Mitch Gruber said last week. “This behavior has severely damaged trust between citizens and their government.”

City officials say his departure occurs at the start of the city’s 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Curtin has been the Corporation Counsel for the City of Rochester since January of 2018.

“I have informed Mayor Warren that I will be returning to my private law practice as of June 30, 2021,’” Curtin said in a Friday press release. “It has been an honor to serve the City of Rochester and Mayor Warren and a privilege to work with the many dedicated members of her Administration.”

“Tim Curtin left a highly successful and lucrative law practice in New York, to return to Rochester and work in City Hall because he wanted to invest some of his time and talent in public service,” said Mayor Lovely Warren in a press release. “Tim’s expertise as a long time ‘Bond Counsel,’ whose private law practice worked extensively within the financial sphere, was invaluable to our city, particularly as we were navigating the difficult waters related to bonding in the wake of the city school district’s recent fiscal crisis. Tim Curtin’s leadership, along with other members of the City’s Finance and Budget team, helped us successfully emerge from that challenge as evidenced by the recent positive affirmations we received from Wall Street’s rating agencies. I thank him for his service to our citizens and wish him much future happiness.”

Before being appointed to Corporation Counsel in 2018, Curtin served as Deputy Corporation Counsel from 2015 to 2018, and as Bond Counsel to the City of Rochester from 1994 to 2015. Curtin also previously served as Bond Counsel to the Rochester Housing Authority and the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency. Curtin received his Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law.

